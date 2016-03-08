Bruno Peres has refused to sign a €1.5 million-a-year deal with Torino
19 June at 15:10Roma full-back Bruno Peres has reportedly rejected a move back to Torino, with his future at the giallorossi in doubt.
Peres joined Roma from Torino itself back in the summer of 2016 on what was an initial loan deal but the move was made permanent for a fee of about 1 million euros. Last season, the full-back made 18 appearances for Roma, out of which 13 have been starts.
Tuttosport believe that Bruno Peres has rejected a move back to the Turin based side, despite the player likely to move away this summer and being linked with the side recently.
The player has rejected a wage offer of 1.5 million euros a season from Torino and he wants more money, if the club want him this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
