Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante is in Rome and is currently undergoing his medical ahead of a move to Roma.It is believed that Cristante is set to sign for Roma and the giallorossi are set to pay 30 million euros to Atalanta for his capture. The midfielder will earn around 2.5 million euros a season and could essentially act as a replacement for Radja Nainggolan.Cristante arrived at Villa Stuart at 9 am in the morning today with Federico Balzaretti and underwent a blood sampling session at around 9:30, after which he underwent long medical tests ahead of the move.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)