Brzeczek: 'Both Italy and Poland are in rebuild mode'

Poland national team coach Jerzy Brzeczek spoke to the press (via Calciomercato.com) ahead of their game against Italy in the Nations league, here is what he had to say:



" Italy game? Well we want to have the right approach since the game will be on our home pitch. We want to win clearly so we will have to give it our all. Tactics? Well it all depends on how the players feel tomorrow and who is fit to play. One thing is certain, we will play to win tomorrow regardless of our formation or who plays. Napoli? Yes we have a few interesting offensive weapons like Arkadiusz Milik and Piotr Zielinski so let's see how it goes. Piatek scored a goal for us yes but he can improve his understanding with Lewandowski. Everyone can clearly improve. We have excellent players and we want to get our confidence back after a disappointing World Cup. Italy? They have a lot of quality but they too are in a rebuild mode. Mancini? He is a great coach...".



