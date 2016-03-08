Brzeczek gives his thoughts on Poland after 1-1 draw to Italy

Poland head coach Jerzy Brzeczek is delighted with his country performance in a 1-1 draw against Italy.



On Poland's performance: "I am happy with the performance and we came close to the victory.



On Poland's performance: "I am happy with the performance and we came close to the victory.

"I'm pleased with every player that I used."



On Poland's style of play: "Clearly, you can play things you want, but we were playing away from home. There are things we need to improve in future.



"It is an important point in a arena and it's just a pity we were unable to make more of our chances."