Buffon arrives for Juventus medical
04 July at 09:40Gianluigi Buffon is just a step away from completing his return to Juventus today, with the Italian goalkeeper arriving at the J-centre to undergo his medical tests this morning.
After a spell with Ligue 1 giants PSG, Buffon is set to return home to Turin and the Bianconeri fans will welcome him with open arms.
Once he has passed his medical, just the finalities of the contract must be signed and then Buffon will, once again, be a player of Juventus.
Buffon begins his Juve medical— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) July 4, 2019
@NicolaBalice pic.twitter.com/MND18wXzM4
