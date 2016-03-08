Buffon believes Mbappé and Neymar can emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi
18 January at 13:15PSG goalkeeper Gigi Buffon spoke to Marca about his experience in France and the chances of Juventus to win the Champions League.
ON PSG - "It's an absolutely different experience from the one I was used to. It gives me a lot of enthusiasm, it makes me happy and allows me to improve professionally and humanely. After leaving Juventus and Italy, I realized that there is another way of approaching sport, and this is PSG. Here, life is completely different from the Italian’s one".
ON THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN JUVE AND PSG - "Paris Saint-Germain’s history cannot be compared to one of Juve, Real Madrid or other great teams. But we have a present and a future that will surely see us next to these clubs, this is the most important thing. PSG is laying the foundations for a great future".
ABOUT CHAMPIONS - "PSG is a candidate to win the Champions for five or six years now. We are a young club that works to get closer to victory, but it cannot be an obsession, it's a great stimulus that should give us a lot of energy to try and improve".
ON NEYMAR - "He can become the number one. I had never played with him, I always had him as a rival. From a technical point of view, he's incredible, I love seeing such good players. You realize that all the money the fans spend on a ticket is to see players like him".
ABOUT MBAPPÉ - "A boy who has power, talent to score, speed. I think he and Neymar are complementary. If they are smart, they will share the next 10 Balòn d’Or".
ON JUVE - "Juve are very strong, they have been at European levels in the last four or five seasons. This year they are even stronger because they bought an incredible player. Ronaldo has entered into the mechanism of a very solid team to which, perhaps, only the last piece was missing. And this is him. Juve are a great candidate for the Champions League like Real Madrid".
STILL ON THE CANDIDATES FOR CHAMPIONS’ VICTORY - "Juve, as a team, are the strongest. Their value is equal to the one of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and City. But in the Champions League, there is no guarantee of victory, there are always three or four teams stronger than the others, but winning depends on small details".
ON RONALDO - "If I expected a transfer to Juventus? I was not surprised, because I understand the desire of a champion to change, to look for new challenges. After many years in the same place, you need different motivations. He arrived at Juve and I left. Of course, it would have been nice to play with a champion like him. But I arrived in Paris and here there are Neymar, Mbappé, Thiago Silva, Verratti, great players that make me happy anyway".
