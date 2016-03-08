Buffon bids farewell to PSG and quotes Hemingway: 'Paris will remain my home'
05 June at 18:30Gianluigi Buffon's adventure at PSG has come to an end just one year after arriving in the French capital from Juventus. The legendary goalkeeper was bid farewell to the club with several words on PSG's official website:
"Thank you all for everything I have had the opportunity to experience in Paris," said Gianluigi Buffon. “Thank you for the emotions that we have shared together. Twelve months ago, I arrived at Paris Saint-Germain filled with enthusiasm, welcomed by the incredible warmth of the fans. It was really moving," he said.
"Thank you, once again, from the bottom of my heart. I leave happy to have enjoyed this experience which has undoubtedly helped me to grow. Today my adventure outside Italy comes to an end. I would like to thank the chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the whole club and my teammates.
"I wish you all the best, convinced that together you will write the pages of a wonderful story. Ernest Hemingway wrote that there are only two places in the world where people can live happily: at home and in Paris. Today onwards, this will also apply to me: Paris, in some way, will always remain my home... Allez Paris! Thank you and good luck with everything!" he concluded.
