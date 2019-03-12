Buffon congratulates Juventus and praises Allegri after Atletico victory

buffon, psg, gioia, esulta, 2018/19
12 March at 23:50
Juventus defeated Atletico Madrid this evening, overturning a 2-0 deficit in the first leg to send last season's Europa League champions out of the Champions League; a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick proving his worth and sending the Bianconeri into the quarter-finals.

Posting on Instagram after the game, Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon; who left the club to join PSG last summer, has congratulated the side; re-posting a picture from Giorgio Chiellini's account after the match.

The caption reads: "​Congratulations to all! An undertaking like this is something extraordinary and moving.
P.S Great Mr. Allegri!!"
 


For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.