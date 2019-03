Buffon congratulates Juventus and praises Allegri after Atletico victory

Juventus defeated Atletico Madrid this evening, overturning a 2-0 deficit in the first leg to send last season's Europa League champions out of the Champions League; a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick proving his worth and sending the Bianconeri into the quarter-finals.Posting on Instagram after the game, Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon; who left the club to join PSG last summer, has congratulated the side; re-posting a picture from Giorgio Chiellini's account after the match.The caption reads: "​Congratulations to all! An undertaking like this is something extraordinary and moving.P.S Great Mr. Allegri!!"For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.