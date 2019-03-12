Buffon congratulates Juventus and praises Allegri after Atletico victory
12 March at 23:50Juventus defeated Atletico Madrid this evening, overturning a 2-0 deficit in the first leg to send last season's Europa League champions out of the Champions League; a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick proving his worth and sending the Bianconeri into the quarter-finals.
Posting on Instagram after the game, Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon; who left the club to join PSG last summer, has congratulated the side; re-posting a picture from Giorgio Chiellini's account after the match.
The caption reads: "Congratulations to all! An undertaking like this is something extraordinary and moving.
P.S Great Mr. Allegri!!"
