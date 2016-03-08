Buffon delivers verdict on PSG season: 'I played a great season despite mistake against Man Utd'

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper and Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon has given a verdict on his season, saying that he had a great season despite his mistake against Manchester United.



Buffon's error against United in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League had costed PSG a spot in the quarter-final of the tournament, as United won 3-1 in Paris after having lost 2-0 at Old Trafford.



Buffon talked to the PSG official website about his campaign and he said: '' I am extremely happy because it is never easy to win, especially at 41 years. It's hard to stay on top, but I think I played a great season . I made a mistake against Manchester , but overall I'm satisfied. We must not forget that before the challenge of return we had made an incredible journey, full of conviction and hope."