Buffon discusses Juve return and Conte

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has given a lengthy interview to the press at the Trento Sports Festival, in which he discussed several topics, including his time at Juventus and Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte.



'​Conte? He was my teammate, my captain and then my coach. I know him as a person and a professional. He has a high degree of professionalism and fairness towards the group. He does not sleep at night if his team does not understand what he is asking. The fans? I understand them if they are upset, but Antonio is forgiven because he gave everything for Juve and got results.



'Ronaldo? If you are not with the best, you find it hard to understand what it means to be a champion. Cristiano is a nice guy, interacts with his teammates, it was a pleasant discovery. Ballon d'Or? If he wins it is because the Juve has conquered something important...



'​Return to Juve? Going away made me a more complete person, I thank PSG because without them I would have stopped playing. I felt the call of home thinking about the family, I decided to come back in Turin. It closes the circle with the companions of a lifetime, even if with a less important role than before.'