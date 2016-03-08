Buffon explains Psg’s 5-1 defeat against Arsenal as Emery takes his revenge

Former Juventus goalkeeper Gigi Buffon spoke to Sky Sport after Psg’s 5-1 defeat against Arsenal. The Italian goalkeeper played for 73 minutes but failed to display a good performance just like the majority of his team-mates.



Psg, however, played with lot of back-up and youth players while Arsenal had most of their best players on the pitch.



This is what the former Italy International he had to say at the end of the game:



“I believe that in this period it’s very difficult to play well and we have a lot of players that have yet to arrive and right now it’s difficult to play compact, to play hard, for us it’s all very difficult right now.”



Line-ups of Arsenal-Psg:



ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Papastathoupoulos, Mustafi, Kolasinac; Guendouzi, Elneny; Mkitharyan, Ozil, Iwobi; Aubameyang. All. Emery



​PSG (3-4-1-2): Buffon; Rimane, Diarra; Mbe Son; N’Soki, Rabiot, Bernede, Georgen; Nkunku; Weah, Toufiqui. All. Tuchel



​Goals: 13' Ozil (A), 60' Nkunku (P), 66', 71' Lacazette (A), 87' Holding (A), 90+3' Nketiah (A).

