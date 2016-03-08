Buffon explains why he returned to Juventus

Gianluigi Buffon completed a return to Juventus today and explained his decision in an Instagram post."I decided to come back. Because when your family calls you cannot answer "present". A new path of my long journey begins. I return to the place that I have always loved to call "home" and I do it with unchanged courage, boundless affection and incredible determination," he wrote."It's a new beginning. In some way different from what it was but rich in the same emotions and the same joy. I go back to Turin because I know I can be useful. I come back because a Lady's invitation cannot be refused. I'm back because this is my home!" Buffon added.