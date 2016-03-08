Buffon eyes one-year contract extension with Juve
29 October at 13:00Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is eager to extend his contract with the club for another season, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 41-year-old left the Turin-based club after spending 17 seasons in the summer of 2018 and joined the French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on a one-year deal.
But just 12 months later, the World Cup winning goalkeeper rejoined the Old Lady on a one-year deal from PSG to work as a backup of first-choice Wojciech Szczęsny.
However, as per the latest report, Buffon still believes he can compete at the highest level and therefore, is eager to extend his stay as a player with the club till 2021.
The report further stated that Buffon will meet Juve President Andrea Agnelli in the coming days and discuss the matter in person.
Buffon has represented Juve in more than 600 league matches over the course of more than 17 seasons at the club.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments