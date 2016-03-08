New Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has claimed that he now is better than he was five years ago.Buffon was recently talking to France Football and he was asked about his stay at PSG so far. He said: " After forty years in Italy, it is never easy to change one's life. I had no idea how the other players would welcome me, I was also a bit worried about this."Sometimes we end up building an area of ​​comfort and, out of fear or laziness, we refuse to leave because the news is always scary. Still, I am the exact opposite. I like to get involved, I am a competition beast , I like to progress, I like to face difficulties and try to overcome them."I am better than when I was 35 , it seems impossible but I feel I'm better than five or six years ago. Maybe this is possible because I changed the way I work, but I think that at my age it's all about motivation."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)