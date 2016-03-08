Gianluigi Buffon, interviewed by Sky Sport after the 3-0 victory in his debut for PSG in Ligue 1, spoke about Ronaldo's arrival in Turin.

"I hope he can give Juventus what he has given all the teams he's played for. Certainly, he won’t give Juventus the sorrows he’s given us in recent years…

"Juventus can’t spring any surprises: they have a skilled board and President, plus their history, team and fans are so great that if they don’t win, they come closer," Buffon concluded.