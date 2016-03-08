Buffon: 'I thought we would lose the Scudetto to Napoli'
05 November at 21:15Former Juventus keeper and Paris Saint-Germain star Gianluigi Buffon has revealed that there was a point last season when he thought Juventus would lose the title and Napoli would win the Scudetto.
Buffon left Juventus at the end of last season when his contract at the end of the season ended. Juventus won the Scudetto last season by pipping Napoli to the title, despite having lost to the partenopei in the Serie A.
Buffon was recently talking in a press-conference ahead of PSG's Champions League game against Napoli and he revealed that he thought Napoli deserved the title.
The Italian said: "Last year there was a moment when I thought that we were losing the Scudetto for evident merits of Napoli.
"This team, however, seems to me to have other certainties with Ancelotti: in recent years it was a great football. But it had to go to the maximum to not collapse, but now has a more awareness of management in each game."
