Buffon: 'I wanted to play with Ronaldo, but PSG..."

16 January at 11:50
Former goalkeeper and captain of Juventus Gianluigi Buffon spoke to Esporte Deportivo and expressed a bit of regret over not being able to team up with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Allianz Stadium.

"In my career, I've always liked to play with the best players. I think I played with the best players, even if it is clear that you cannot play with everyone, otherwise you should change teams every year," he said.

"Surely I would have liked to play with Ronaldo but I have to say that one of the reasons why I kept playing is that PSG called me in. The club has important goals and here there are Neymar and Mbappe who, I must say, are two important reasons for me having made this choice," Buffon added.

