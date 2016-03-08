Buffon: ‘I would have liked to play with Ronaldo, but Neymar and Mbappé…’

Former Juventus star Gigi Buffon spoke to Esporte Interativo TV about his spell at Psg. The Italian joined the French club last summer after 17 years spent in Turin.

“I would have liked to play with Cristiano Ronaldo”, Buffon said.



“I’ve always played with the best footballers, it’s not always possible otherwise you would have to change team every year. Psg has meant a lot for my choice to continue to work. There is a lot of professionalism here, a big project”.



“In terms of quality, players like Neymar and Mbappé don’t mess around”.

