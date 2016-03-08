Buffon insists Michael Oliver was 'unfair' in Madrid
06 November at 23:35Gigi Buffon spoke to Sky Italia after the clash between PSG and Napoli, which ended 1-1.
"A draw is fair, I've never seen anyone come to Naples and win easy. I told my teammates before the game that I think I've only won twice in Naples despite my long career.
"We had a great first half. We were very difficult as we were compact, giving the impression of being a solid team, but in the second half, their attitude changed.
“I missed the Champions League, as I felt that I’d been unjustly treated, not for the ban, but for the incredible red card I was shown in Madrid. It was important to make sure I was ready to step in and help my teammates, as I knew this was a very important game for the team.
“If it’s not really obvious, it’s not often that I protest a refereeing decision. If I do argue, there’s usually a good reason," Buffon concluded.
