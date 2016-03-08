Buffon insists Michael Oliver was 'unfair' in Madrid

Insigne Napoli rigore Buffon
06 November at 23:35
Gigi Buffon spoke to Sky Italia after the clash between PSG and Napoli, which ended 1-1. 
 
"A draw is fair, I've never seen anyone come to Naples and win easy. I told my teammates before the game that I think I've only won twice in Naples despite my long career. 
 
"We had a great first half. We were very difficult as we were compact, giving the impression of being a solid team, but in the second half, their attitude changed. 
 
“I missed the Champions League, as I felt that I’d been unjustly treated, not for the ban, but for the incredible red card I was shown in Madrid. It was important to make sure I was ready to step in and help my teammates, as I knew this was a very important game for the team.
 
“If it’s not really obvious, it’s not often that I protest a refereeing decision. If I do argue, there’s usually a good reason," Buffon concluded. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.