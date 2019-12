Following the win against Bayer Leverkusen, finishing off the Champions League group stage in style, Gigi Buffon spoke to Tuttosport about the team's current situation. He also talked about Ronaldo, who he believes is decisive for them.

"Ronaldo? He can become decisive as an example. If he gives certain examples, we are 100 times stronger as a team. Against Leverkusen, during the difficulties of the game, he was really unique and excited me," he stated.