Buffon makes history as PSG win the league title

However, not only will there be celebrations for the collective win, but also an individual one. In fact, Gigi Buffon has made history, as no other player has won 10 league titles in a single career.

Following Lille's 0-0 draw against Toulouse earlier today, PSG have now officially won the Ligue 1 2018/19. The Paris side will face Monaco later this evening, perhaps a bit more relaxed, with lots of celebration expected afterwards.