Buffon makes history as PSG win the league title

21 April at 19:45
Following Lille's 0-0 draw against Toulouse earlier today, PSG have now officially won the Ligue 1 2018/19. The Paris side will face Monaco later this evening, perhaps a bit more relaxed, with lots of celebration expected afterwards.
 
However, not only will there be celebrations for the collective win, but also an individual one. In fact, Gigi Buffon has made history, as no other player has won 10 league titles in a single career.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.