Buffon nears Juventus return; the details
02 July at 09:15His future is now clear, Gianluigi Buffon will return to Juventus; the club where he not only became an icon and legend, but one that he holds very close to his heart. Despite starting his career with Parma, it was in Turin where Buffon made a name for himself, helping the Bianconeri win a handful of Scudetto, as well as various other trophies.
In the past day, Juventus have reached a total agreement with Buffon over the move, with the goalkeeper set to join the club on a one year contract, as a player at least. There are various bonuses within his contract relating to team victories and trophies.
However, it is not just a year long contract in the grand scheme of things, with the veteran Italian keeper set to be given a guaranteed role within the staff when he decides to retire, which will likely be at the end of the season. It is unclear just what role he will be given but the icon will certainly have a part to play in Juventus' future.
