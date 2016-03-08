Buffon, on last day at Juve: “17 years of emotions, I will never forget the club”
30 June at 16:20Today is the end of an era. After 17 long years at Juventus, Italian goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon is at the end of his time in Turin.
The World Cup winner and icon of the Old Lady has his contract expiring and he will be joining Paris Saint-Germain, presumably for the final years of his career.
Looking back on his time at Juventus, Gianluigi Buffon took to twitter, where he thanked Juve fans for “17 years of emotions”, stating that he will “never forget the club”.
17 anni in bianconero che si concludono ufficialmente oggi. 17 anni di amici, compagni, lacrime, vittorie, sconfitte, trofei, parole, rabbia, delusioni, felicità e tante, tantissime emozioni. Non dimenticherò mai nulla. Porterò sempre tutto con me. #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/Qu1vb0UOH2— Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) June 30, 2018
