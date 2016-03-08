Buffon on the Allianz stadium: 'It's my house' - pics

08 September at 21:50
"This is my house", this is what Gigi Buffon had to say about the Allianz Stadium. Today was the stadium's 8th anniversary as Buffon wanted to post a little message on the matter. Buffon played for PSG in France last season but made his return to Turin this past summer. He is currently Juve's number two keeper but he still has a huge presence within the squad. You can view his original message on the matter bellow...

