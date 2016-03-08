Buffon plays down reports of Juventus return
26 April at 16:45Former Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has said that reports of him returning to the bianconeri are not true.
Buffon left Juventus on a free transfer at the end of last season and joined Paris Saint-Germain. Since his arrival, Buffon has appeared in 14 games for the Parisiens, appearing more in the Champions League.
Buffon was recently talking to the PSG official website and he talked about a possible return to Juventus.
He said: "It was a new experience. In recent years at Juventus it had been decided that the second goalkeeper would play 10/15 games and I would do the rest. A similar situation but not like this.
"Here I fully accepted this role because I want to serve the group. I want to make a positive contribution to the group and this means accepting the coach's choices.
"With the other goalkeepers, Alphonse, Sébastien and Thomas, we managed to create a real working group. We are all friends, and this is our greatest victory."
