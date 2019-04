Buffon plays down reports of Juventus return

Former Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has said that reports of him returning to the bianconeri are not true.Buffon left Juventus on a free transfer at the end of last season and joined Paris Saint-Germain. Since his arrival, Buffon has appeared in 14 games for the Parisiens, appearing more in the Champions League.Buffon was recently talking to the PSG official website and he talked about a possible return to Juventus.He said: "It was a new experience. In recent years at Juventus it had been decided that the second goalkeeper would play 10/15 games and I would do the rest. A similar situation but not like this."Here I fully accepted this role because I want to serve the group. I want to make a positive contribution to the group and this means accepting the coach's choices."With the other goalkeepers, Alphonse, Sébastien and Thomas, we managed to create a real working group. We are all friends, and this is our greatest victory."