Buffon reaches Maldini and pushes for renewal until 2021
18 December at 11:30Gianluigi Buffon is the topic of discussion in regards to a potential renewal, which would make the veteran the most capped Serie A player of all time (via calciomercato).
On the occasion and in anticipation of the 17th day of the championship against Sampdoria, the Juventus goalkeeper writes another personal history page and joins an Italian football legend, Paolo Maldini, at 647 appearances in Serie A.
From this night, they will be the two most long-lived players of the Italian championship, but the Juventus number 1 will be occupying that place alone inevitably.
Buffon is not willing to hang up his gloves even at the end of this season: he is ready, by mutual agreement with the company, to extend the contract expiring next June for another year, until 2021.
Because the physical and mental hold is still on important levels and because Buffon believes he can be, even if only in the locker room, still a reference in the Juventus team.
Anthony Privetera
