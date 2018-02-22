Buffon refuses to rule out Liverpool, Real Madrid moves: here are all his options

As expected, Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed that Saturday night’s match at home to Hellas Verona will be his last in a Juventus shirt. The 40-year-old goalkeeper held a press conference earlier this afternoon, during which he thanked everyone for supporting him throughout the 17 years he has spent in Turin.



Naturally, everyone’s attention now switches towards what he will do next season, especially considering the fact that he did not confirm whether he is actually retiring. Indeed, as he alluded to himself, there is a chance that he could continue playing if he is offered something enticing.



Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have all been mentioned as possible destinations, though Bianconeri president Andrea Agnelli would like him to progress into a position within the club’s hierarchy before long. A final decision is expected to be taken next week. For now, only one thing is certain: Buffon’s love affair with football is set to continue for a long time to come.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)