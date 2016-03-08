Buffon reveals career plans after retirement
09 October at 16:45Former Juventus goalkeeper and club legend Gianluigi Buffon has revealed his plans after retiring as a player in the coming few years.
The veteran saw his contract at Juve expire at the end of last season and he decided to leave the club to join Paris Saint-Germain in France. Since joining PSG, Buffon has become a regular for them, having appeared five times in the Serie A so far.
Buffon was recently talking to fans on his Instagram in a question answer session and in that, he was asked about his plans after retirement. He revealed that he would like to remain in football after he hangs up his boots.
Buffon said: "Honestly I have not decided yet, I would like to stay in the world of football where I believe that the experience of us players can be an added value for the growth and the development of the other players."
Buffon also revealed which game he has been the most excited about in his career. He said: "All the finals are pure emotions, but if I have to indicate one, even if in a slightly predictable way, I say the World Cup final."
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments