Buffon reveals club he could have joined after Juventus exit
02 November at 14:45In a long interview with Sky, former Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon spoke about various topics, including the possibility of joining another Italian club after he left Juventus last summer.
"I could have considered a move to Lazio because their fans have always treated me like a champion, a man to be honoured," he told the media.
"This has an important value for me, but I think the best solution was to leave Italy, to expand my world of knowledge," Buffon added.
The 40-year-old legend joined PSG on a free transfer this summer after 17 years at Juventus. During this time the goalkeeper collected 656 appearances for the Bianconeri in all competitions.
Moreover, Buffon won 9 Serie A titles with the club along with 4 Italian Cups and 5 Supercups. With the Italian national team, he reached the pinnacle of world football by winning the World Cup in Germany in 2006.
