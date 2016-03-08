Buffon reveals what Mbappe 'always' tells him
30 August at 09:00Gianluigi Buffon left Juventus, after many long years of service to the Old Lady, to join Paris Saint-Germain over the summer. Buffon’s contract with Juve had expired and he thought it time to finally leave the Bianconeri for a new challenge.
Speaking in a lengthy interview with France Football, Buffon revealed more about his PSG teammates, his arrival in Paris and his goals:
“My arrival in Paris has been very simple and natural, I feel like I'm a player like any other, so I see myself and so I want to be considered. In PSG I discovered a bunch of fantastic guys and they welcomed me to a dressing room like this.
With Mbappé we joke and often laugh together, he always tells me: 'Never in my life could I have imagined playing one day with you?' He saw me play the 2006 World Cup against France, when he was a boy. I faced him in the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2017. In Turin I left my teammates who were also champions and I found new ones here in Paris: they too are champions.
I know only one way to give the best of me: make the right interventions at the right time, in order to be decisive. It seems unthinkable to have only one holder on goal, the season is long and everyone needs it, you never know what can happen. The Champions League? I want to play it again and try to do my best, still live great emotions, even if I do not make an obsession.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments