Buffon reveals when he will take decision about Psg move
21 May at 22:50Gigi Buffon talked to Sky Sport after Pirlo’s farwell game. The Italian goalkeeper played his last game with Juventus on Saturday and could be joining Psg in the next few days.
The Ligue 1 giants have offered the 40-year-old a two-year, € 8 million-a-year deal. “I need to take some time to think”, Buffon said. “I need one week to think and analyze all the factors. It’s not an easy choice, a 40-year-old man must think rationally.”
“I was very happy on Saturday I felt the love of Juventus fans and I am so proud for what I achieved. I love Juventus and I am on very good terms with everybody at the club. Agnelli has really helped me, I think we took the right decision. It was the best way to leave Juventus. National team? I feel like I was a problem for the azzurri. I have pride and I don’t like to stay where I don’t feel at ease.”
