Buffon reveals which clubs he will never join
17 May at 15:10Gigi Buffon announced his Juventus departure this morning but the experienced goalkeeper may not retire and contiune is playing career elsewhere. Reports in Italy are linking him with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Psg. Buffon has admitted that he is currently thinking about all the offers he has on the table which which include a proposal to entre Juventus' control from next season.
During today's press conference (read the highlights here), Buffon revealed which clubs he will never join: "I don't want to move to a third or fourth level league. I like competition and I would not feel at ease there. I won't play in any other Italian club either. There was some kind of suggestion about Parma but it's not going to happen."
Buffon added that he will take a final decision about his future after Saturday's Serie A tie against Verona. The 40-year-old will reveal his decision about a final retirement only at the beginning of next week.
MORE JUVENTUS NEWS HERE
@lorebetto
Go to comments