Buffon reveals who he thinks is ‘the only true talent of Italian football’
27 September at 14:30Gianluigi Buffon moved from Juventus to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer during the summer, after his contract with the Old Lady expired and the veteran goalkeeper craved a new challenge after years of service to his beloved Juve.
Speaking to Sport Mediaset after PSG’s victory over Reims last night, Buffon reflected on his ending with the Italian national team and revealed who he describes as the ‘only true talent of Italian football.’
“With Mancini in May, we had a constructive conversation. There are moments when one with my story must take a step back to self-defence, I think it was just like that. It is right to start a new path, I live with feelings and emotions and for the cause that I really gave my soul, for the National team I also gave something more. From time to time, this has not been recognized to me and, at the age of 40, one does not really want to look like what he wants to be I'm very well at home with my children and my family, I told this to the coach and he understood and respected my thought, this is very beautiful.
“In my opinion, [Verratti] is the only true talent of Italian football, for the personality with which the games are played, for the kind of quality of touch and game view, where it is lucky to play with champions. that at the first glance they can understand where the ball will go and where they want it, is facilitated in all its plays.”
