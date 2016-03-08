Buffon reveals why he has not been watching Juventus play
30 August at 10:45Gianluigi Buffon joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer after the 40-year-old goalkeeper’s contract with Juventus expired and he saw it as time to move on and try something else after many years of service to the Old Lady.
Speaking to his app, Buffon revealed the reason he has not been watching Juventus play: “Curiously I could not watch a match of Juventus live, because the games of my former teammates have always played at the same time or at a short distance before those of PSG. Obviously I'm not surprised to see Allegri's team at full points, hunger and desire to stand out are still at the centre of the project.”
“Napoli? The squad remained intact and the big change was made with an expert and winning coach like Ancelotti. In the two comeback wins against Lazio and Milan I saw a lot of Carlo's character. For Spal to be in the lead is certainly not his goal, but it is especially pleasing to the great romantics like me who since a young age watched with passion the Genoa of Scoglio or the Pescara of Galeone.”
