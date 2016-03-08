Buffon reveals why he has returned to Juventus: 'Some players are like brothers..'

New Juventus signing Gianluigi Buffon has revealed why he has returned to the bianconeri, about a season after having left the club last summer.Buffon joined Paris Saint-Germain last summer on a free transfer and won the Ligue 1 campaign but his error ended up costing the side a goal during their Round of 16 tie against Manchester United in the second leg and they got knocked out.On his return to the bianconeri, Buffon talked from the Juve store from Milan and he said: "There are so many motivations for this type of choice that may seem little inclined to what I am. The real motivation is that I want to play another year and feel strong emotions. I embrace certain comrades who are like brothers, celebrate with the president, Pavel, Fabio, the goalkeeping coach, Fabris is the meaning of this year's question, I would like to thank Tek and Giorgio who offered me one and the band but I'm not here to take anything from someone.

"I'm here to give my contribution as I have always done for the team: Juve's goalkeeper must have one and Chiello, who is my brother, must be captain, I think I take the 77 that is in my history and in the history of Parma. He took me to Juve and it was something that impressed me."