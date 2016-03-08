Buffon reveals why he insulted Michael Oliver after Real Madrid-Juve

02 November at 16:45
In a long interview with Sky Sports, PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon touched various topics, including the red card he received against Real Madrid in the Champions League last season and his outburst about the performance of referee Michael Oliver.

"How did it come out of me? It came out of my fervid imagination. I did not know what to say. I had devil hair and the Gigi from Carrara came out," he said.

