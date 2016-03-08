Buffon reveals why he returned to Juventus
21 September at 17:35Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has revealed as to why he decided to return to the bianconeri this summer
The Italian veteran returned to the club this summer after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain ran out at the end of last season. He joined the club on a free transfer after rejecting an offer from Barcelona.
In an interview that Buffon gave to Sky Sports, he said: "It is a great satisfaction for the age I have, the career that I have pursued and incredible life. It is a beautiful and exciting career as I wanted it, we put something of our own.
"Against Verona, we hope it is a good return and it is a beautiful day for everyone. If it will be for everyone it will be for me too. How do I manage little play? Dualism is inappropriate, things were clear, I accepted them without a doubt.
"I wanted to return and share other emotions, with the managers and the people of Juve, the thrust for which they are competing. I accepted this role, it was a bit limited in the field but there are many other small nuances where having an important space and having satisfactions. Until, let's start in September, I'm fine physically and psychologically, let's move on. "
