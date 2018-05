"Receiving no titles? Yes, I feared it. Nothing was simple and every team did well. After what happened in the last two weeks we are convinced.

"My future? I have nothing to add, there will be a statement a few days after I meet with the president.



"The final? For the story that characterizes the two teams, I understood early that against Milan, you are never favourites, which I learned in the 2003 Champions League final. In these challenges, there is always a great balance and I imagine it will be like that tomorrow as well.



"Fatigue doesn't exist in this kind of games, that's just an alibi to justify a bad result at the end of a game.

"Donnarumma? He deservedly will be the Italian goalkeeper, but there are also other good goalkeepers like Meret and Audero, as well as the growth of Perin, Sirigu and Viviano. I would say that our goalkeeping school is still very reliable," Buffon concluded.

Gianluigi Buffon spoke to the press ahead of his last Coppa Italia final, which will be played on Wednesday evening against Milan."It's been an emotionally complicated year. I woke up every morning, I looked at myself in the mirror and said: 'You are the strongest person or you are the weakest.' I have not yet answered.