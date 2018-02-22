

"Receiving no titles? Yes, I feared it. Nothing was simple and every team did well. After what happened in the last two weeks we are convinced.

"My future? I have nothing to add, there will be a statement a few days after I meet with the president.



"The final? For the story that characterizes the two teams, I understood early that against Milan, you are never favourites, which I learned in the 2003 Champions League final. In these challenges, there is always a great balance and I imagine it will be like that tomorrow as well.



"Fatigue doesn't exist in this kind of games, that's just an alibi to justify a bad result at the end of a game.

"Donnarumma? He deservedly will be the Italian goalkeeper, but there are also other good goalkeepers like Meret and Audero, as well as the growth of Perin, Sirigu and Viviano. I would say that our goalkeeping school is still very reliable," Buffon concluded.