Buffon: 'Ronaldo was the missing piece at Juventus'

Former captain and Juventus legend, currently at PSG, Gianluigi Buffon, spoke to Marca about the team he left last summer after years of successes.



"Juventus is very strong, it has been strong also at the European level in the last four or five seasons. This year it is even more so because they bought an incredible player," he said.



"Ronaldo has entered the mechanisms of a very solid team to which, perhaps, only the last piece was missing. And this is him. Juve is a great candidate for the Champions League like Real Madrid. If they win this edition it would represent an anomaly, something extraordinary," Buffon added.