Buffon’s agent admits the star has ‘Lazio in his heart’

Buffon’s agent has confirmed that the Italian legend will not hang up his boots just yet, amidst speculation that he could sign for Lazio. The former Juventus goalkeeper has not renewed his contract with PSG, and is said to have a good relationship with Lazio and the fans of the biancocelesti.



Speaking publicly yesterday, his agent Martina said: "Gigi will not stop playing, today he met the PSG and we decided that separating us was the right solution. Now my client told me that he wants to take two days of time and tranquility to reflect with his family on his future. His future is all to be written, but with Lazio there is a special bond. After the announcement of the farewell I was bombarded with phone calls, but there is still no decision. He would like an interest. Besides Juve, Gigi has Carrarese, Genoa and Lazio in his heart. He has always expressed his appreciation, but the Biancoceleste club already has a very good goalkeeper. Strakosha in that role."

