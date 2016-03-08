Buffon’s agent confirms Juve return is possible
26 June at 15:00Gianluigi Buffon’s agent has confirmed that the veteran keeper can return to Juventus next season as the former Italy international is now on the hunt for his new club before the start of the next campaign.
The 42-year-old left Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) after just one season and is now a free agent and according to Sky Sport he is close to a return to Juve.
Buffon’s representative Silvano Martina, spoke to Sportmediaset and said his client is open to return to Turin where he has spent more than a decade.
"It would be nice if this [Buffon’s return to Juventus] eventuality materialized,” he said. “He is 42-year-old but is still doing well. He likes to play football and wants to test himself at the highest level. If there is an opportunity, we will definitely want it to happen and will evaluate it seriously.”
He added: “There is no agreement as of now, but let's see what happen in the future. As we speak, it is just an idea but to make it a reality, we still have to go a long way.”
