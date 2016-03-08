Buffon's agent: 'He had offers from Premier League but his love for Juventus is very strong'
04 July at 20:20The agent of new Juventus signing Gianluigi Buffon has revealed that the Italian had offers from many Premier League clubs but his love for the bianconeri was strong enough for him to return.
Juve announced the capture of the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper on a free transfer earlier today after his PSG contract expired. He is joining the Old Lady a season after he left the club.
In an interview that Buffon's agent Silvano Martina gave to the Daily Mail, he said: "He had a lot of offers, especially from the Premier League and other great teams. I don't name names, it's not in my style, but I think you will have no problem understanding it.
"Buffon has always made choices with his heart and never for his wallet. You can compare his homecoming to that of a husband who, after an escapade, can't wait to hug his wife again.
"Buffon's love for Juventus is very strong. Turin is his home, it's one thing." very important also for his family. Everyone lives in Turin and at the age of 41, having the family always present is essential. I don't think it was a betrayal to go to PSG. He didn't stay in Italy. and immediate. As his agent I advised him to accept considering this as a nice thing and also to consider that he would provide a comfortable lifestyle for his large family."
