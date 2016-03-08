Buffon's agent hints at next move for veteran keeper

Gianluigi Buffon's year at Paris Saint-Germain has come to an end, with the experienced Italian goalkeeper once again seeking a new club. The rumour mill has been churning out a new potential destination for Buffon every day, it seems. However, in the past couple of days, it has been Portuguese side Porto that have emerged as the frontrunners for Buffon's signature.

Porto reportedly see Buffon as the ideal man to succeed Iker Casillas at the club; proving they have a good track record with helping older goalkeepers reinvigorate their career. On a logical level, a move to Porto would make sense for the former Juventus keeper and now his agent, Silvano Martina, has spoken to O Jogo about the interest:

"There is nothing concrete, there has been no direct contact with Porto, but the idea of ​​playing in Portugal and in Porto raises great interest in Gigi. We are talking about a club with a great history, which plays in the Champions League. There is also his friend Sérgio Conceição (with whom he played at Parma)."

