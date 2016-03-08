Buffon's agent says Juve return a 'surprise'

Gigi Buffon agent, Silvano Martina, said his players return to Juventus was ‘unexpected’ after only leaving the club he left only a year ago.



Speaking to Radio Bianconera, Martina said, "The return to Juventus was an unexpected thing. We were evaluating other offers when the request of Juventus arrived.



“When I spoke to him about it, it was the maximum on the emotional level. For him it has always been about Juventus, it was really the best.



“My merits? The credit I had was to have sent him to PSG. If he had retired he could not have returned to Juventus.



“Gigi is a special person our relationship started in Parma, we are now family. He always trains, even on vacation. Clearly, talent is also made of genetics. PSG was a happy experience".



"There are no clauses, we never even talked about it. He came to Juventus only to do Gigi Buffon. There is a younger goalkeeper who did very well. He takes a step back and makes himself available. The clause was never proposed ".



