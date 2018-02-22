Buffon's ex wife: 'Without him I will support Juve again'
19 May at 15:55Juventus’ clash against Verona is Gianluigi Buffon’s last official match as the Turin club’s player. He has announced his decision to leave the Old Lady after the season ends.
Now, his ex-wife Alena Seredova has come out and revealed that Buffon’s exit from the Allianz Stadium will make her cheer for Juventus even more. The Italian goalkeeper was married to Seredova for three years between 2011 and 2014 and the pair have two children from their marriage.
“Now I will come back to cheer Juventus with more strength,” Seredova said, as quoted by Il bianconero.
Buffon is now rumoured to be with an affair with journalist Ilaria D'Amico. Regarding this, the Czech model replied. “I discovered it on the radio while I went to the hairdresser I was horned. Luckily I did not make an accident ... Gigi talks about me very coldly, after all that was between us I would have expected a different consideration.”
