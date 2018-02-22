Buffon's PSG move could be good news for Liverpool

Gianluigi Buffon's impending switch to Paris Saint-Germain could be good news for Liverpool in their chase for AC Milan stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.



While Buffon is all but set to move to PSG after having played his last game for the Old Lady this past weekend. The move would open up Liverpool's ways to sign Donnarumma, whose agent Mino Raiola is keen to take him away from Milan and it could likely happen this summer itself.



Donnarumma was linked with a switch to PSG but with compatriot Buffon now off to the French capital, the Reds would be licking their lips at the prospect of signing the teenage goalkeeper.



Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)