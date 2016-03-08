Buffon set to return to Juventus as a director?
25 April at 12:45The doors at Juventus are always open for Gianluigi Buffon but in a few months, they could open even wider. A role in the management is ready for the former Bianconeri goalkeeper and it is now up to Buffon himself to decide and a choice will be made soon.
As reported by Sportmediaset, next week, Buffon's agent Silvano Martina will fly to France to understand the will of PSG. On the one hand, there is the desire to still be a protagonist in the field at the age of 41, in pursuit of new records and a victory in the Champions League.
On the other hand, a "training path" of a year proposed by Andrea Agnelli in the farewell press conference last year. A year of apprenticeship to understand what to do later on, it can be called a stage.
PSG have an option to renew Buffon's contract for another 12 months but at the moment they have not exercised it. The French champions are hesitating and in addition, there is the name of De Gea circulating around the Parisian club.
The arrival of the Spaniard in France would put an end to Buffon's career in France and if there is no renewal, he will likely hand his gloves on the nail, otherwise, it will be postponed by another year. Juve awaits him, without haste. He will become a director at the club, either in a few months or in June 2020.
Go to comments