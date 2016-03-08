'Buffon the best for 20 years, but retire now!' - Pagliuca
14 June at 12:10Former Sampdoria and Inter Milan goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca has spoken to La Gazzetta dello Sport about Gianluigi Buffon; the experienced Italian goalkeeper looking for a new club after his PSG adventure.
"The best keeper of the last 20 years? Buffon. The most consistent and complete. And he has won more. He lived through difficult moments and he got back up again. As a great friend of his I suggest that he have respect for his immense career. Continuing is a risk. And it is sad to make the end of Totti, seeing the matches off the bench. I advise him to retire here.
"Best keeper of the last Serie A? Handanovic, a guarantee."
