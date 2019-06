'Buffon the best for 20 years, but retire now!' - Pagliuca

Former Sampdoria and Inter Milan goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca has spoken to La Gazzetta dello Sport about Gianluigi Buffon; the experienced Italian goalkeeper looking for a new club after his PSG adventure."The best keeper of the last 20 years? ​Buffon. The most consistent and complete. And he has won more. He lived through difficult moments and he got back up again. As a great friend of his I suggest that he have respect for his immense career. Continuing is a risk. And it is sad to make the end of Totti, seeing the matches off the bench. I advise him to retire here."Best keeper of the last Serie A? Handanovic, a guarantee."For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.