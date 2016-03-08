¡Piedra libre para Gigi! Esta es la primera imagen de Buffon en París, dispuesto a firmar contrato con el PSG. pic.twitter.com/4ZXNs74ZWs — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) 6 luglio 2018

Gianluigi Buffon is a new Paris Saint-Germain player. Confirmed. Two years contract for him. #transfers #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) 6 luglio 2018

Former Juventus goalkeeper Gigi Buffon has landed in Paris where he will undergo medical with Psg.The 40-year-old has agreed a € 4 million-a-year deal with the Ligue 1 giants for the next two years.Buffon was spotted earlier this morning while entering a private clinic in the French capital.Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano confirms Buffon’s move to Psg is a done deal.Buffon will soon sign a two-year contract with Psg. He will be presented to media and fans on Monday.