Buffon with a clean sheet and a win on his debut

Gianluigi Buffon came out victorious in his Ligue 1 debut with Paris Saint-Germain, as the reigning champions scored three goals while the Italian kept his sheets clean.



Buffon made a couple of astonishing saves during the match, yet it is safe to say PSG had this win certain.



Early in the first half Neymar slotted in the first goal after an error from goalkeeper Brice Samba as his pass reached Christopher Nkunku who assisted PSG's Brazilian forward with the goal.



Afterwards, a slaloming run from Angel Di Maria got him clear from the defense after he beating his opponents with his dribbling skills, and he passed the ball to Adrien Rabiot who taped in the second and final goal of the night.



Right before the final whistle, substitute Timothy Weah fired the third to grant Paris Saint-Germain their first win of the season.



PSG's next Ligue 1 tie will held against Guingamp on the 18th of August.